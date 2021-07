The minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) June 15-16 meeting showed that the FOMC’s standard of “substantial further progress” regarding the economic recovery had not yet been met, as participants "generally saw supply disruptions and labor shortages as constraining the expansion of economic activity this year." Participants noted that inflation had risen more than they had anticipated, driven by supply shortages, with several participants anticipating that such shortages would "put upward pressure on prices into next year." Given this, various participants "expected the conditions for beginning to reduce the pace of asset purchases to be met somewhat earlier than they had anticipated," with several officials supporting the reduction in the pace of MBS purchases more quickly than other asset purchases.