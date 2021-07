Teton County/Jackson Parks & Recreation (TCJPRD) will performing maintenance on the Wilson Boat Ramp on Friday, July 2, 2021, from approximately 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. The time may vary depending on contractor. TCJPRD recognizes the timing of the closure may be inconvenient for some, but as the river flows continue to steadily drop, staff is uncomfortable waiting until after the Fourth of July. TCJPRD wants to ensure that boaters have a safe and functional ramp to be able to launch from through the holiday weekend.