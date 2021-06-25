Meet the short seller that everyone is talking about
It should be no surprise to hear that the founder of an investment firm named after the Hindenburg is looking for stocks that will crash and burn. Nate Anderson, founder of Hindenburg Research, has made a name for himself in the past few years by targeting companies that he thinks are overvalued and have suspect financials. In other words: looming stock market blowups resembling the infamous German zeppelin that crashed in New Jersey in 1937.abc17news.com