Here's What Happens When An AI Builds Grand Theft Auto

Artificial intelligence, or AI, has come a long way in the public eye. People in the 1970s were warning the world about the "dangers" of AI, and now gamers all over the world happily join up with AI teammates in some of their favorite titles. While we know (or at least, we think we know) that AI isn't going to commit a hostile takeover, it is learning how to take over certain parts of game design, most recently in regards to the "Grand Theft Auto" series.