Windows 11: When is the release date, how much will it cost, and what does it do for gaming?

By Alan Dexter
PC Gamer
 15 days ago
Redesigned Microsoft store and support for Android Apps. Microsoft has now officially announced Windows 11 is on the way and will be with us before the end of the year. The "What's next for Windows" event on June 24 had been preceded by an early build of Windows 11 leaking just the week before, so it didn't come as too much of a surprise. Beyond the fact that Windows 10 wasn't going to be the last operating system from Microsoft at any rate.

www.pcgamer.com
