Windows 11: When is the release date, how much will it cost, and what does it do for gaming?

To the casual consumer, or even an Xbox fanboy like myself, the names Microsoft and Xbox aren’t likely to be top of mind when one considers the title “Brand of the Year”, but I think if there has ever been a year that Microsoft has deserved it, without question it’s been the award year we’re currently in. After all, this was the year that we saw Microsoft fully rebound with the company’s trusted steward Xbox Head Phil Spencer at the helm still at the helm after spending an entire console generation righting the ship that wildly veered off course with the 2013 launch of Xbox One.