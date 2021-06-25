Kalamazoo Has Concerns of Flooding Due To Weekend Rain

There are two churches in Michigan that can be referred to as the “oldest operating” one. So let’s take ‘em one at a time. 1) This massive, gorgeous church had small beginnings in 1701 as a tiny chapel in the new Fort Ponchartrain du Detroit, which was eventually shortened to just plain ‘Detroit’. The chapel was dedicated on July 26, the feast day of Sainte Anne, and therefore was christened ‘Ste. Anne de Detroit’. Over the next 185 years, the chapel was re-built with additions, improvements, and repairs until 1886 when the eighth edition became the permanent one we know today. An original 1818 cornerstone is a part of the current church.