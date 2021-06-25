Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

EXPLAINER: Will Massachusetts do enough to limit evictions?

By STEVE LeBLANC
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fKC9D_0afDquTz00
FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2020, file photo, housing activists erect a sign in Swampscott, Mass. A federal freeze on most evictions is set to expire soon. The moratorium, put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September, was the only tool keeping millions of tenants in their homes. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

BOSTON (AP) — A federal freeze on most evictions enacted last year is scheduled to expire July 31, after the Biden administration extended the date by a month.

The moratorium, put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September, was the only tool keeping millions of tenants in their homes. Many of them lost jobs during the coronavirus pandemic and had fallen months behind on their rent.

Landlords successfully challenged the order in court, arguing they also had bills to pay. They pointed out that tenants could access more than $45 billion in federal money set aside to help pay rents and related expenses.

Advocates for tenants say the distribution of the money has been slow and that more time is needed to distribute it and repay landlords. Without an extension, they feared a spike in evictions and lawsuits seeking to boot out tenants who are behind on their rents.

As of June 7, roughly 3.2 million people in the U.S. said they face eviction in the next two months, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey. The survey measures the social and economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic every two weeks through online responses from a representative sample of U.S. households.

Here’s the situation in Massachusetts:

WHAT’S THE STATUS OF EVICTION MORATORIUMS IN THE STATE?

Massachusetts is one of several states that enacted a moratorium last year halting eviction proceedings due to the pandemic. The state’s pause on evictions expired on October 17, 2020, at which point the CDC moratorium became effective in Massachusetts. A bill signed into law by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker earlier this month also aims to help prevent evictions in cases where tenants are unable to pay rent due to COVID-19-related financial hardship until April, 2022.

WHAT’S BEING DONE TO HELP PEOPLE FACING EVICTION?

When the state moratorium on evictions and foreclosures expired, Gov. Charlie Baker outlined a $171 million plan to increase rental assistance and help landlords negotiate with tenants. While much of that money has been spent, an additional nearly $440 million in federal money was set aside in December for rental assistance in Massachusetts and more was expected through the American Rescue Plan Act. Much of the federal aid remains.

The new law signed by Baker this month also includes provisions aimed at helping tenants facing possible eviction understand their legal options. The law requires that landlords notifying tenants to leave a dwelling for nonpayment of rent also provide a form explaining the notice is not the same as an eviction and that tenants don’t immediately have to leave the unit.

HOW ARE THE COURTS HANDLING EVICTION HEARINGS?

The same law signed by Baker this month also includes protections for tenants in court. The law continues hardship protections to those facing eviction by continuing the court practice of offering temporary continuances to tenants who have filed applications for rental assistance. The law also requires that the form landlords must give to tenants when they notify them to leave because of nonpayment of rent must also include information on rental assistance programs, trial court rules and relevant federal or state legal restrictions on residential evictions.

HOW AFFORDABLE IS HOUSING IN THE STATE’S MAJOR RENTAL MARKETS?

Massachusetts has long had one of the country’s tightest rental housing markets, driven in part by a strong economy and a shortage of affordable housing, although the pandemic put a dent in rising rents at a time when a vast numbers of college students stayed home to take classes remotely. As of May, the median monthly rent in the Boston-Cambridge-Newton area had fallen 3.8% over the last year to $2,400, according to a report released June 16 by Realtor.com. Median rent for a two-bedroom apartment was $2,650. The report found that Boston was just one of two metro areas — along with Seattle — where rents need another 5% to 6% to reach the previous peaks.

ARE EVICTIONS EXPECTED TO CREATE A SURGE IN HOMELESSNESS?

It isn’t clear how much homelessness will increase in Massachusetts. One indication of the scope of the problem is census data showing 17,387 state residents are concerned that they could very likely be evicted over the next two months. Another 38,032 say they are somewhat likely to be evicted over the next two months.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

502K+
Followers
273K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Society
Boston, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Markets#Ap#The U S Census Bureau#Cdc#Republican#Realtor Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Evictions
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
House Rent
News Break
Homeless
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The latest Pfizer statement has me on the edge

David M. Perry is a journalist and historian and co-author of "The Bright Ages: A New History of Medieval Europe." He is a senior academic adviser in the history department of the University of Minnesota. Follow him on Twitter. The views expressed here are those of the author. View more opinion articles on CNN.
Public Healththecomanchechief.com

Abbott renews COVID-19 disaster declaration in July 2021

WHEREAS, I, Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas, issued a disaster proclamation on March 13, 2020, certifying under Section 418.014 of the Texas Government Code that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) poses an imminent threat of disaster for all counties in the State of Texas; and. WHEREAS, in each subsequent month effective...
U.S. Politicscitizensjournal.us

What To Do When FEMA Comes Knocking….

Many of you wrote to me this week with concern about the government coming knocking at your door to force the vaccines. Remember, YOU have authority over your body. Period. They bank you people being gripped by fear. I have some (snarky — some sincere) ways to fight back!. My...
Politicsfoxync.com

NC Kids/Students Eligible For Summer P-EBT Will Get $375

The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program helps families purchase food for children whose access to free or reduced-priced meals at school has been impacted by COVID-19 because students are learning virtually, outside of brick-and-mortar schools. The school year 2020-2021 extension of P-EBT benefits has some changes to meet the USDA requirements. Please review the “Student P-EBT Eligibility and Benefits” sections for more information. MORE DETAILS HERE.
Congress & CourtsFOXBusiness

31 Republicans request IG investigate billions in possible COVID-19-related fraud

Republicans have sent a letter to the Department of Labor's Office of the Inspector General requesting an investigation into coronavirus-related unemployment fraud. "The Department of Labor must be thoroughly audited. We must determine the total amount of money that has been fraudulently distributed throughout the last two years," Rep. Doug Lamborn of Colorado said in a Thursday statement. "I am deeply concerned that American taxpayer dollars have even gone to overseas foreign nationals posing as American citizens."
POTUSCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 2.3 million people last month receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
Home & GardenPosted by
Best Life

Never Skip a Shower After Going Here, CDC Warns

Everyone has their own shower routine and preferences. Some people insist on showering in the morning, while others prefer to get clean at night. Some think showering should be an everyday endeavor, while others say rinsing off a few times a week is good enough. But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), how necessary it is for you to shower and when may depend on what you were doing beforehand. More specifically, the agency warns that not taking a shower after going to one particular place may actually put your health at risk and leave you vulnerable to various diseases. Read on to find out when you should never, ever skip your shower.
Madison, WIUS News and World Report

Evers Vetoes Redistricting, Gun Sanctuary Bills

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a pair of Republican-authored bills Friday that would delay local redistricting efforts until 2023 and prohibit Wisconsin police from enforcing any future federal gun control laws. State and local governments redraw their elected representatives' districts every 10 years to reflect population...
Small BusinessUS News and World Report

Small Businesses Need Workers as States Reopen

Nearly 50% of small businesses in Wisconsin and New Hampshire say they will need to hire new workers in the next six months as restrictions lift and states reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. The statistics come from the bureau's Small...
PoliticsThe Spokesman-Review

Bill Sweigert: U.S. census conceals “Warren Effect” on Indian population

The demographic diversity of U.S. workers is emerging in new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. These tables become the primary source for sociological analysis about jobs and who has them. They are used for employer analysis of their affirmative action programs and for assessing progress from the prior census. The bureau always changes something each census, making line-to-line comparison tough between decades.

Comments / 0

Community Policy