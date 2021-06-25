Fireworks to go on sale in Wichita for July 4th celebrations

The fireworks stands across Wichita will be open on Sunday, June 27th, and sales will be allowed in the city through July 5th. Wichita fire battalion chief Jose Ocadiz said fireworks can be used between 10 a.m. and midnight from the 27th through July 5th. He said only fireworks purchased within the city limits can be used. The city continues to prohibit fireworks that shoot higher than 6 feet and items that put out balls of fire.