Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Justice Department sues Georgia over voting restrictions

By Brendan Morrow
Posted by 
The Week
The Week
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Justice Department is suing Georgia over the state's voting restrictions, Attorney General Merrick Garland has announced. The attorney general in a news conference said the DOJ will sue the state, alleging its election law changes "were enacted with the purpose of denying or abridging the right of Black Georgians to vote on account of their race or color" in violation of the Voting Rights Act.

theweek.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
Washington, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Legislature#State Of Georgia#The Justice Department#Doj#Black Georgians#Republican#The Washington Post#The Department Of Justice#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
U.S. Department of Justice
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

Federal Judge Blocks Effort to Halt Georgia’s New Restrictive Voting Laws

A federal judge has blocked an attempt to remove parts of Georgia’s new restrictive voting laws, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Judge J.P. Boulee wrote in an opinion Wednesday that he didn’t want to “change the law in the ninth inning” in light of runoffs occurring for the state House of Representatives, but he didn’t close the door on future legal challenges. “Election administrators have prepared to implement the challenged rules, have implemented them at least to some extent and now would have to grapple with a different set of rules in the middle of the election,” he wrote. “The risk of disrupting the administration of an ongoing election ... outweigh the alleged harm to plaintiffs at this time.”
Montana StateMontana Standard

Judge dismisses Montana media lawsuit against Legislature

A Lewis and Clark County District Court judge dismissed a lawsuit Thursday brought by Montana media against the chairman of a legislative committee. Judge Mike Menahan dismissed the case brought by the Associated Press, newspapers, broadcasters and media associations against Rep. Barry Usher, R-Billings, in his capacity as chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.
POTUSNPR

A Report Clears Federal Officials Who Were Suspended By A Trump Appointee Over VOA

A federal inspector general's investigation has exonerated six government executives who were suspended last year after raising red flags about actions taken by then-President Donald Trump's appointee at the parent agency of the Voice of America. The State Department inspector general's reports, reviewed by NPR, say U.S. Agency for Global...
Politicssaportareport.com

Achieving Criminal Justice Reform in the South: Georgia Justice Project and SB 105

Guest post by Erika Curtis, Communications Manager, Georgia Justice Project. “You do the crime, you do the time” right? Sound reasonable? Let’s consider for a moment an individual who has been convicted and sentenced to incarceration for forgery – we’ll call her Jane. Jane is sentenced to 20 years, serve five. She spends the next five years incarcerated, and then returns home. She did her time, right? Well now, upon release, Jane must also serve 15 years of probation. Three years into her probation, Jane has paid all her restitution and met all of her probation requirements. Jane is a different person than the woman arrested eight years ago – she is motivated, has plans for a positive future, and is no longer in need of supervision. But Jane is still staring down 12 more years of probation, and the threat of going back to prison with any misstep. Is she still doing her time for the crime? When will Jane be allowed to move on with her life?
Congress & Courtstennesseestar.com

Federal Judge Denies Arizona Attorney General’s Petition for Federal Government to Complete Deportations Within Required 90 Days

U.S. District Court Judge Susan Bolton denied Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s request to require timely deportations from federal authorities. Federal law states that authorities must deport illegal immigrants within 90 days. In the ruling, issued last Wednesday, Bolton conceded that the law does require deportations within 90 days at...
Thomasville, GAwtoc.com

Georgia Department of Labor responds to lawsuit

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - A lawsuit filed against the Georgia Department of Labor “lacks proof,” according to the department’s Commissioner Mark Butler. Butler acknowledged that this is one of many lawsuits filed against the department in the last 15 months since the pandemic. He said he believes the most recent lawsuit filed by the Southern Poverty Law Center stems from misinformation when it comes to eligibility.
POTUSAOL Corp

New stimulus checks could start hitting your account automatically

Lawmakers continue to urge the White House to approve a fourth stimulus check for Americans who are struggling financially, with some proposing that future relief be tied to economic conditions, meaning stimulus checks might hit bank accounts automatically. Find: $1400 Stimulus May Be on the Way — This Time from...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Week

Yellen 'very optimistic' Congress will pass bills needed to implement global minimum tax after G-20 agreement

After finance ministers from the world's 20 largest economies finished up a meeting in Venice, Italy, on Saturday by agreeing to support a proposal that would impose a global minimum tax of at least 15 percent, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she's "very optimistic" that Congress will pass bills necessary to implement the deal stateside, Bloomberg reports.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

The Democrats are stuck with Kamala Harris, like it or not

For vice president, Kamala Harris checked all the boxes. But just because she made perfect political sense as President Biden ’s running mate did not mean her elevation would work out for the Democrats. So far, the reviews are not good. But, barring a political Chernobyl, the Democratic Party is stuck with her as its nominee in 2024 or 2028.

Comments / 0

Community Policy