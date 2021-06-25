Cancel
HBO Max adds ‘The Chris Rock Show’ to streaming lineup

By Bill Pearis
brooklynvegan.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO Max has added the first two seasons of The Chris Rock Show to its streaming lineup. If you don't remember (it was a while ago), Rock hosted his own late night talk show on HBO for five seasons from 1997 - 2000, featuring a mix of interviews, sketches and musical performances, and with Grandmaster Flash as musical director. Its premiere episode featured Prince as the musical guest and Johnnie Cochran as the interview, and other notable appearances from the series' first two seasons include D'Angelo, Maxwell, Tracy Morgan, Erykah Badu, Puff Daddy, Conan O'Brien, Wyclef Jean, Missy Elliot, LL Cool J, Busta Rhymes, Bobby Brown, Jesse Jackson, Al Sharpton, Rakim, Mary J Blige, Usher, George Carlin and more.

