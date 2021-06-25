‘Pretty incredible’: Lake Central’s Peyton Pepkowski is the 2021 Post-Tribune Softball Player of the Year

It didn’t take long for Lake Central coach Jeff Sherman to grasp Peyton Pepkowski’s potential as a pitcher. “You could see there definitely was greatness there, and we were waiting for it to kind of emerge,” Sherman said. “We would’ve seen it last year had we had the season. But early on this year, you got the sense of, ‘Wow, this is pretty incredible. This has the makings of watching someone do some special things.’”