This week a new sneak peek of Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, and has given a lot to talk about. This week Marvel Studios has revealed a new trailer for Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, and with it, a host of easter eggs and first appearances. Highlighting in the return of Abomination, a character last seen in 2008 in The incredible Hulk by Edward Norton, anticipating the already confirmed appearance of the character in the Disney + series, She Hulk. In fact, the villain apparently faces another familiar character in this scene: Doctor Strange’s partner, Wong.