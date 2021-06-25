This Easter Egg In The Halloween Kills Trailer Is Sending Fans Into A Frenzy
It's been a long, long wait, but we'll soon be watching Michael Myers carving up trick or treaters, late-night revelers, and innocent bystanders alike in "Halloween Kills." The highly anticipated sequel to 2018's mostly fantastic "Halloween" was, of course, among the dozens of pandemic-delayed films we initially expected to see in 2020, with Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions instead shifting its release from October of last year to October of this year. As it is, we're now just months away from seeing what new madness awaits Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her beleaguered family in "Halloween Kills," with the film's brutal new trailer promising blood and gore galore.www.looper.com