Heading to college for the first time can be daunting, and that's true whether you're attending a public four-year university or a prestigious Ivy League school. You have to get the lay of the land, make friends, and figure out how to do well in your courses all within a few weeks. And with the effects of Covid-19 still lingering in some spots, you may be stuck trying to navigate a college world that is still partly online. While convenient, the virtual aspects of higher education can make forging connections that last a challenge to say the least.