Pico Rivera
The lone remaining cow on the loose after 40 escaped from a Pico Rivera slaughterhouse was found Thursday miles away in South El Monte.www.nbcchicago.com
The lone remaining cow on the loose after 40 escaped from a Pico Rivera slaughterhouse was found Thursday miles away in South El Monte.www.nbcchicago.com
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.