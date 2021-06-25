Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pico Rivera, CA

Pico Rivera

Posted by 
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 15 days ago

The lone remaining cow on the loose after 40 escaped from a Pico Rivera slaughterhouse was found Thursday miles away in South El Monte.

www.nbcchicago.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
55K+
Followers
33K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
South El Monte, CA
Local
California Pets & Animals
Pico Rivera, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Pico Rivera, CA
Pico Rivera, CA
Pets & Animals
Pico Rivera, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slaughterhouse#Cow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
PetsPosted by
NBC Chicago

Cat Named Binx Survives Surfside Condo Collapse, Reunited With Family

A cat named Binx was reunited with its family Friday after miraculously surviving the Surfside condo collapse. The feline was living on the ninth floor of Champlain Towers South when the building came crashing down, killing at least 78 people in what has now become an international tragedy. Several remain missing or unaccounted for following the collapse, which happened at 1:25 a.m. on June 24th.

Comments / 0

Community Policy