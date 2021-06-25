A Week In Richmond, VA, On A $97,000 Joint Income

If James Bond lived in Richmond, this is would be his home!! (Actually Stephen Spielberg lived at Vistas during filming of the movie Lincoln). Imagine 007 driving his sports car into one of his two garage parking spaces near the elevator, then greeting the 24 hour security guard, & going to his penthouse premium SW corner condo on the 10th floor and having his “shaken, not Stirred” martini on one of his two balconies overlooking the River & city lights. Why did James choose this building? Maybe it is the location where he can walk to work, to restaurants & nightlife? Or the open floor plan with Great Room? Or maybe it is the two walls of 10-ft windows with stunning city and River views? James loves seeing the night lights sparking across the River. The city lights make him feel like he is in New York. James also needs the secure building with 24x365 security, the exercise facility and the Club Room and the two storage units. And James travels a lot so he needs the maintenance-free lifestyle. Add the eat-in kitchen, with granite and stainless, hardwood floors, huge walk-in closets for all the tuxedos, and you will understand the attraction for 007. Be sure to see the view at night!!