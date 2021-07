Next week, April 26-April 30, is National Work Zone Awareness Week.

Wausau Pilot & Review

A portion of Sixth Street in Wausau is closed Friday for a water line repair, according to an email from the city’s Public Works department.

Sixth Street from Forest Street to Jackson Street is shut down with traffic being rerouted east to North Seventh Street and Washington Street.

The emergency closure is expected to last all day Friday.