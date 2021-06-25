Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Dangers Of Conservatorships Go Way Beyond Britney Spears

By Lydia Wang
Refinery29
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecause of an "abusive," "demoralizing" conservatorship, Britney Spears says she has had virtually no control over her career, finances, medical treatment, and even personal life for 13 years. In emotional testimony at a June 23 court hearing, Spears shared a list of the indignities and violations she says she's been subjected to — including abruptly and inexplicably having to take a strong mood stabilizer and being forced to keep an IUD so she can't have more children.

www.refinery29.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lynne Spears
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatorships#Circus#The New York Times#The Times#Nbc News#The New Yorker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Health
News Break
ACLU
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears is 'driving the cheapest car known to mankind,' but what is it?

Britney Spears is currently enjoying a Hawaiian vacation with her boyfriend Sam Asghari after days of bombshell revelations from her recent conservatorship hearing. The performer has been posting Instagram videos from her Maui hideaway, including one of her dancing in a red bikini and high heels that elicited a "LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE QUEEN" response from "Jersey Shore" star Snookie.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Kevin Federline Breaks Silence On Ex Britney Spears' Conservatorship, Says He Wants Baby Mama To Be 'Healthy And Happy': Lawyer

Kevin Federline has broken his silence regarding his thoughts on ex-wife and baby mama Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship after she begged the court last week to be released from the control of her father and conservator, Jamie Spears. Article continues below advertisement. In light of the "Lucky" singer's jaw-dropping speech...
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Britney Spears’ Dad Has More & More Stars Coming Out to Confirm His Behavior

In the late hours of June 30, the world learned that Britney Spears’ November 2020 request to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed as her co-conservator was denied by Judge Brenda Penny, according to CNN. This latest chapter in the pop star’s fight to regain her autonomy over her body and career comes after her brave testimony on June 23, where she detailed the trauma she’s endured under her conservatorship. After the ruling was announced, however, former collaborator Iggy Azalea took to Twitter to make more claims that seemingly indicated just how abusive Jamie Spears has allegedly been as his daughter’s co-conservator.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.
CelebritiesMSNBC

Britney Spears' IUD testimony was disturbing — and connects to a larger societal pattern

Conservatorships are used for people who can’t handle their own affairs — financial or otherwise. They’re used for people with dementia at the end of their lives or for people with long-term cognitive impairment. But in Britney Spears’ case, a conservatorship that was originally put in place as a “temporary” emergency measure in 2008, is now going on its 13th year. Spears wants out. And after searing testimony in court Wednesday, it seems like much of the world has rallied to the star's side.
MusicPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Britney Spears’ Net Worth Is Shockingly Low for Being the Queen of Pop Since 1999

When pop legend Britney Spears spoke out against father Jamie Spears during a conservatorship hearing on June 23, the public was stunned to hear the singer finally reveal her truth. After alleging that her family has forced her into a “traumatizing” 13-year arrangement akin to “sex trafficking” in which every aspect of her life — including her finances — were controlled by a third party, Britney has left fans wondering how much money she really has following over 20 years in the music industry.
CelebritiesRefinery29

Jamie Lynn Spears’ “Broke-Ass” Is Not On Britney’s Payroll

Jamie Lynn Spears is once again shutting down rumors, and this time it’s in regard to her sister’s payroll. The Zoey 101 star took to social media to tell everyone she is not on older sister Britney Spears’ payroll and has no stake in Britney’s life decisions — despite being named trustee of her sister’s fortune per documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight (ET). According to Cosmopolitan, Lynn posted a screenshot on her Instagram stories of a headline titled, “Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn shares photos of her home life…after it’s revealed she is the ONLY family member not on the singer’s payroll" followed by her response, “facts…now leave my broke-ass alone."
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

Britney Spears hires own lawyers

Britney Spears has hired her own lawyers, in a bid to end her conservatorship. The 39-year-old singer recently asked called for her conservatorship to be scrapped and she has reportedly contacted lawyer and former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart to help her achieve her goal. According to TMZ, Britney has signed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy