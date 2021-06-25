Cancel
SPCE Stock: The Big FAA News That Has Virgin Galactic Shares Rocketing Higher

By William White
InvestorPlace
 17 days ago

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) stock is on the rise Friday following news of approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for commercial flights. The FAA is allowing Virgin Galactic to move forward with its plans to offer commercial flights to customers via its rockets. That major news for SPCE stock as it marks the first time the FAA has signed off on space flights for customers.

