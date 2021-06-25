Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

How Texas’ Freeze Could Spoil California’s Summer

By Liam Denning
Bloomberg
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia’s hydropower reserves are drying up in the most literal sense. This summer, however, the fuel that normally stands in for water is also running lower than usual. Natural gas typically fulfills two roles for California’s power grid during a hot, dry summer. First, it fills in the gap left by depleted hydropower (see this). Second, it handles much of the state’s surge in electricity demand during the early evening, when solar power fades; especially important if that surge is powering a lot of air-conditioning (see this).

www.bloomberg.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
California Industry
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Gas Pipeline#Pipelines#East Texas#Pg E Corp#Bloomberg Nef#Permian#The Sierra Nevada#Bloomberg Lp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Solar Power
Related
California StateCBS News

How hunters can aid the California condor's comeback

The California condor is the largest flying land bird in North America. What it lacks in looks it makes up for in majesty. Its nine-and-a-half-foot wingspan leaves quite an impression if you're lucky enough to ever see one … or 20. This scene in Tehachapi last May, when Cinda Michols...
Texas StateOrange Leader

See how $80 per barrel could impact Texas gas pump prices

While the national average has seen a slight rise over the last week, the U.S. may see some stabilization coming to the pump as oil prices hold just under their 2021 peak from last week. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said without additional crude oil supply...
Energy IndustryFortune

Gas sellers made $11 billion while millions of Texans were without power in February

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The official autopsy of the great Texas winter blackout of February 2021 quickly established a clear timeline of events: Electric utilities cut off power to customers and distributors as well as natural gas producers, which in turn triggered a negative feedback loop that sunk the state deeper and deeper into frigid darkness.
Texas StateArkansas Online

In Texas cold, gas sellers hit windfall

The official autopsy of the great Texas winter blackout of February quickly established a clear timeline of events: Electric utilities cut off power to customers and distributors as well as natural gas producers, which in turn triggered a negative feedback loop that sunk the state deeper and deeper into frigid darkness.
California StateBloomberg

California Averts Blackouts, but More Extreme Heat Looms Ahead

California called off its power-grid emergency as night fell and temperatures dropped, averting rolling blackouts amid a heat wave that drove temperatures into triple-digits and sent electricity demand soaring. The state’s grid operator took the rare step of ordering a stage-2 emergency -- one step away from mandatory outages --...
California Stateinstitutionalinvestor.com

Could a New Futures Contract Help California’s Ag Producers?

Long-running tension between agricultural and environmental needs reflects the size and complexity of California’s $1.1 billion water market. A new futures contract aims to address water price risk for California’s farming industry, the nation’s largest, which is facing another drought. From almonds to zucchini, California generates a bountiful alphabet soup...
California StateVallejo Times-Herald

Here’s how California homeowners are trying to save their fire insurance

Susan Hassett did everything she could to convince the insurance companies her Yolo County ranch could survive a wildfire. After Allstate told the retired firefighter in 2017 that the devastating blazes across the state meant her home was too risky to insure, she spent three years calling every competitor and begging them to come out and look at how she had hardened the ranch.
California Stateeastcountymagazine.org

HOW COVID-19 SWEPT CALIFORNIA’S MARIACHIS

As work dried up for mariachi bands, many musicians put themselves at risk for coronavirus transmission. Over 50 Mariachi musicians have died of COVID-19 in the past year. CalMatters is a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California’s state Capitol works and why it matters. Photo courtesy of...
California StateSan Luis Obispo Tribune

PG&E wants rate hike for California wildfire prevention. How much your bill could increase

PG&E Corp. is spending hundreds of millions of dollars to try to keep California from catching fire — and wants its customers to pay for it. California’s largest electric utility Wednesday asked state regulators for a rate hike totaling $3.6 billion starting in 2023. If granted in full, the average residential bill would jump $36 a month for gas and electric service — although the Public Utilities Commission typically accepts only a portion of any rate hike request.
California StateMercury News

Opinion: How California’s leaders can end the salmon slaughter

Dan Walters’ June 16 column (“California drought sharpens water conflict”) highlights the strain that climate change is placing on our water management regime. So where do we go from here? Our leaders must take bold action to adapt to our new reality and create a system that can support healthy rivers and wildlife, communities with access to safe drinking water and a thriving agricultural economy.
California Statetexasstandard.org

How California’s Drought Puts Pressure On Natural Gas Prices In Texas

A drought in California is stressing the power grid, forcing that state to use more natural gas. So, is this demand driving up natural gas prices in Texas?. Matt Smith, director of commodity research at ClipperData told Texas Standard that the drought means hydropower generation in California is down significantly. Hoover Dam, which supplies hydroelectric power for California, Nevada and Arizona, has cut capacity by one-quarter, for example.
California Statesmwd.com

How California’s Drought Affects You

As summer heats up, the news is focused on the severe drought gripping the state and much of the western United States. While some northern and central California communities already face stringent water restrictions, the impact on our south Orange County community has been less dire so far. Still, as a state, we must all pull together to get through this drought by using water as efficiently as we can.
Wyoming StateFairfield Sun Times

Contango to purchase all ConocoPhillips natural gas assets in Wyoming

Contango Oil & Gas will purchase all Wyoming natural gas assets owned by ConocoPhillips, the company revealed Thursday. The acquisition comes as ConocoPhillips moves to sell off some of its oil and gas assets and Contango looks to continue expanding its operations in Wyoming. The $67 million deal will transfer...
Energy IndustryMidland Reporter-Telegram

Rig count continues steady rise

Drilling activity continues a slow, steady rise as commodity prices remain healthy. Oilfield services company Baker Hughes and data analytics company Enverus reported Friday the US rig count rose four rigs to 479. That’s 221 more rigs than the 258 at work nationwide last year as the rig count was plummeting to a record low 244 last August.

Comments / 0

Community Policy