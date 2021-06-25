Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving by Johanna Hicks, Family & Community Health Agent
You've heard it before, but sometimes repetition is the best advice. With Independence Day just a few shorts days away, celebrations should be done safely and sober! This Independence Day, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service's Watch UR BAC program, along with the U.S. Department of Transportation and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are reminding drivers that buzzed driving is drunk driving.