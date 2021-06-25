Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sulphur Springs, TX

Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving by Johanna Hicks, Family & Community Health Agent

Posted by 
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You’ve heard it before, but sometimes repetition is the best advice. With Independence Day just a few shorts days away, celebrations should be done safely and sober! This Independence Day, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s Watch UR BAC program, along with the U.S. Department of Transportation and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are reminding drivers that buzzed driving is drunk driving.

frontporchnewstexas.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Sulphur Springs, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area. We aggregate content from the area to our website to get the news about our great community to more people. Our incredible 32,000+ social media followers are more than the combined followers of every radio station, newspaper, and other news websites in Hopkins County combined! We love our readers!

 http://frontporchnewstexas.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Happy, TX
City
Sulphur Springs, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Goldie Hawn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drunk Driving#Community Health#Independence Day#Christmas#Traffic Accident#Extension S Watch Ur Bac#The Calendar#The Arts Crafts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Carolyn McKinney Retiring from Southwest Dairy Museum, Inc.

Lifelong Sulphur Springs native, Carolyn McKinney, will be retiring from the Southwest Dairy Museum, Inc. after over 20+ years of dedicated service. Mrs. McKinney has held the position of Director of Administration for the past 15 years. Her varied roles with the organization have included managing the museum’s daily operations and maintenance, coordination of sponsorship activities including Special Olympics, Susan G. Komen, March of Dimes, and college athletic programs, and numerous other tasks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy