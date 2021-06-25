Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Pattern Play with Library of Congress Mosaics

By Naomi Coquillon
loc.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Thomas Jefferson Building of the Library of Congress is reopening to visitors on July 8! Tickets and information on planning your visit are available here. Originally constructed and opened to the public in 1897, the Jefferson Building is elaborately decorated by works of art from nearly fifty American painters and sculptors. Among these artworks are ornate mosaics on the walls and floors. If you are able to come and explore, you can use our pathways and tips for parents and caregivers to guide you. Or, for a rainy summer day art project, you can use Library of Congress mosaics with kids as inspiration for a work of art of their own.

blogs.loc.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Jefferson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Library Of Congress#Public Art#The Jefferson Building#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
Related
Congress & Courtsloc.gov

Library of Congress Adds 'A Century of Lawmaking' to Congress.gov

The Library of Congress announced today that U.S. congressional records dating back to the days of printing presses and the telegraph are now easily accessible on mobile devices. With this latest update of Congress.gov — the official website for U.S. federal legislative information — the Library has transitioned over 33,000 bills and resolutions crafted by Congress between 1799 and 1873 (the 6th to 42nd U.S. Congresses) to a modern, user-friendly web format.
Books & LiteratureTimes Daily

Author Joy Williams honored by Library of Congress

NEW YORK (AP) — The Library of Congress awarded a lifetime achievement prize to Joy Williams, a fiction writer known for her spare prose and dark and incisive worldview. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

The Library of Congress is a surprising lesson in digital government. That’s good news for democracy.

One of the country’s oldest cultural institutions is now writing the book on how to adapt to a brave new world. Only a few years after being labeled a digital laggard, the Library of Congress is bringing its hundreds of millions of documents’ worth of history to citizens across the country in ever more innovative ways. The success story is one that other government agencies, from the federal level to the local, should consider.
Louisiana StateDaily Iberian

Library of Congress "Read Around the States" video features children's book by Louisiana author William Joyce

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Louisiana Center for the Book in the State Library of Louisiana announces its contribution to “Read Around the States,” a project of the Library of Congress with its state affiliates to promote books, reading, libraries, and literacy nationwide. Conceived by the Library of Congress’s Center for the Book and coordinated by the Congressional Relations Office, the project features videos with members of the U.S. Congress from each state reading from a children’s book associated with their states.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Joy Williams has won the 2021 Library of Congress Prize for American Fiction.

Today, Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden announced that Joy Williams will receive the 2021 Library of Congress Prize for American Fiction, which honors an American writer whose body of work is distinguished for both its mastery and originality of thought and imagination. Williams, a previous finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, the National Book Award and the National Book Critics Circle Award, is the author of four short story collections, two works of nonfiction and five novels; her novel Harrow is upcoming from Knopf in September.
Interior DesignDesign Milk

Make Nice With the Playful Pattern Repeat Room Divider

2020 was the year of making huge leaps for many, including Mike Newins. He quit his job, retired past designs and moved to a small city in North Carolina (he was in the New Carolina show in 2020) where he could afford a giant studio space. Newins was finally free to focus on his practice, which he named Make Nice, and will be releasing new furniture and objects on a bi-monthly basis. One of the first is the Pattern Repeat Room Divider, made with hard maple posts, India inked panels and brass hardware. Each room divider is handmade and unique – the pattern Newins decides upon is dictated by the wood’s causal pattern. The open space between ink strokes gives the piece a soft, relaxed feel that allows it to act as a filter rather than a hard barrier between spaces.
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Maxine Waters and Cori Bush, meet Abraham Lincoln

Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters of California condemned America’s founding document on July 4th, tweeting: “July 4th… & so, the Declaration of Independence says all men are created equal. Equal to what? What men? Only white men? Isn’t it something that they wrote this in 1776 when African Americans were enslaved? They weren’t thinking about us then, but we’re thinking about us now!”
popville.com

“The Library of Congress will host its fourth annual Summer Movies on the Lawn outdoor film festival this summer, starting on July 8.”

Thanks to Martha for passing on from the Library of Congress:. “The Library of Congress will host its fourth annual “LOC Summer Movies on the Lawn” outdoor film festival this summer, starting on July 8. The series of five movies, which showcases iconic films from the Library’s National Film Registry, will be presented on Thursday evenings at sundown between July 8 and Aug. 5 on the north lawn of the Library’s Thomas Jefferson Building, across the street from the U.S. Capitol. Attendees will be permitted to gather on the lawn beginning at 6:30 pm.
Wicked Local

At the library

Watertown Free Public Library programs are free and open to all. The library is open for browsing and checkouts, with curbside pickup available. Virtual programs are offered via Facebook Live and Zoom. For information, visit https://watertownlib.org. Summer reading. This year, our Children's Summer Reading Program includes outdoor events, take-home crafts,...
SocietyMSNBC

Velshi: The Declaration of Independence hides a dark reality

Independence Day is a celebration of America’s freedom from the British tyranny. It’s cemented by the Declaration of Independence - a piece of paper declaring the inalienable right to life and liberty in America. But, that document hides a dark reality: in 1776 one-fifth of the American population was not free at all. The newly independent nation still held hundreds of thousands of African Americans in slavery. On July 5th, 1852, Fredrick Douglass asked the question, “What to the slave is the fourth of July?”
Woodland, WIshepherdexpress.com

Riverwest Poetry at Woodland Pattern

It may seem as though the doors of some businesses have been flung wide open without any of the cares of the past year lingering in the air. After 14 months of closure, Woodland Pattern Book Center is maintaining a careful, varied approach to their local reopening. The bookstore, which...
Interior DesignArchDaily

Colorful Mosaics House / Manoj Patel Design Studio

Houses, Detail, Decoration & Ornament • Vadodara, India. Text description provided by the architects. Colors express celebrations of life. Located in a semi urban area of Vadodara, this plot space of 1600 square-feet-space has two sides open with one side adjoining to the neighbourhood. Using simpler geometric forms, robust massing has been evolved in subtle, striking the surfaces with detail patterns and textures. Interiors of the dwelling features use of light coral pink walls and a complimenting shade of yellow inspired by concept of surprising color graphics.
Educationcarolinajournal.com

Robinson helps national campaign against anti-American indoctrination

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is backing a national group’s fight against “anti-American indoctrination,” including critical race theory, in public school classrooms. The group 1776 Action released a video this week with Robinson explaining his support for the campaign. Robinson tells the story of his family’s response to early struggles. He...
ReligionBonner County Daily Bee

Why celebrate independence as a Christian?

One of the many things that can be lost over time is the context of past events and their impact. We take time when we study the Bible to engage in what scholars call hermeneutics. This practice uses what we know of the history, culture, and language of a text to discover the most likely interpretation.
Societyloc.gov

Reimagining Latino Essentiality through Sound

The following guest blog interview was submitted to the Hispanic Reading Room by patrons Keva Luke and Nelcy Ávila. It was originally published on the 4 Corners of the World blog. A year has passed since the world underwent a global lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many Americans, who...
Virginia StatePosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Opinion: Forget the statue. How Byrd came to power deserves Virginia’s attention.

BOSTON — U.S. Sen. Harry F. Byrd bit the dust on Wednesday — workers carted away his bronze state Capitol Square statue — and so it goes. What of this momentous event? Byrd’s political machine ruled Virginia for decades in the last century. Well, for one, it was less than fully momentous. Long ago — and really not much longer after the hulking, unflattering thing went up in 1976 — Byrd’s ...
Visual ArtSmithsonian

Link Love: 7/9/2021

Get exceptionally up close and personal with the subjects of Diego Rivera’s “Pan American Unity.” [via Ben Albritton]. The New York Times highlights even more artistic insights wrought by modern digital imaging. [via New York Times]. Historian Jessica Marie Johnson offers a chronology of Black women historians. [via Jessica Marie...
PoliticsEsquire

Timothy Snyder Is Exactly Right: American Conservatives Are Seeking Their Own 'Memory Laws'

(Permanent Musical Accompaniment To The Last Post Of The Week From The Blog’s Favourite Living Canadian) Timothy Snyder’s Bloodlands was one of the hardest books I ever read. It was written brilliantly and its research was impeccable. It’s just that the relentless bloodletting of that part of World War II fought in the space between Germany and what was then the Soviet Union sooner or later got too much and I had to put the book down for a couple of days. It took me two months to finish the damn thing, and parts of it are stuck in my consciousness like splinters of glass.
Virginia StateGazette

COLUMN: Reflections on Thomas Jefferson's ideals

On the 4th of July, we looked back with justifiable pride on the founding of our nation. We called to mind the salient fact that we were born in the heat of battle and the blood of revolution. We cannot forget this reality. But it’s a different time now, time...

Comments / 0

Community Policy