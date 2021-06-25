Pattern Play with Library of Congress Mosaics

The Thomas Jefferson Building of the Library of Congress is reopening to visitors on July 8! Tickets and information on planning your visit are available here. Originally constructed and opened to the public in 1897, the Jefferson Building is elaborately decorated by works of art from nearly fifty American painters and sculptors. Among these artworks are ornate mosaics on the walls and floors. If you are able to come and explore, you can use our pathways and tips for parents and caregivers to guide you. Or, for a rainy summer day art project, you can use Library of Congress mosaics with kids as inspiration for a work of art of their own.