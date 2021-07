As Queens emerges from the pandemic, some residents turn to street vending. Some residents in Queens, having lost their jobs or small businesses during the pandemic, are now working as food vendors in the borough, the New York Times reports. In certain neighborhoods, there’s cause for optimism: Restaurants along Roosevelt Avenue continue to reopen their dining rooms and utilize newly built outdoor setups. According to the Times, more businesses opened last year than in 2019 in a handful of Queens zip codes.