Coronation Street spoilers and updates tease Alina Pop’s (Ruxandra Porojnicu) role in the death storyline next week. Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) will receive shocking news that Kirsty Soames (Natalie Gumede) has passed away. Alina will feel left out when Tyrone turns to Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) for support instead of her. Not only that, she’ll also have her own shocking news that she needs to tell Tyrone. How will he take Alina’s revelation?