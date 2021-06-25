Here are the winners of the 2021 Orwell Prizes.
The Orwell Foundation, which uses the work of George Orwell to celebrate honest writing and reporting, has announced the winners of their 2021 Orwell Prizes. The Orwell Prizes are the UK’s most prestigious prizes for political writing; every year, the Foundation awards prizes for the work—in the categories of political writing, political fiction, journalism, and “exposing Britain’s social evils”—which comes closest to George Orwell’s ambition “to make political writing into an art.”lithub.com