Here are the winners of the 2021 Orwell Prizes.

On today’s episode of The Literary Life, Mitchell Kaplan talks to Richard Flanagan about his new novel, The Living Sea of Waking Dreams, out now from Knopf. Richard Flanagan: We had apocalyptic fires here in 2018, and they were a harbinger of that terrible black summer that mainland Australia then had in 2019. And I began the book amidst those fires, which similar to your fires on the West Coast are unprecedented and behave in completely new and different and terrible ways, and against which we no longer have defenses. Suddenly all the debates about climate change became academic because it was just the reality that everyone had to live with now as they fled their homes, as they abandoned towns, as they were forced to live as internal refugees in their own country.