What Will Take The Place Of The Hotel Davenport

If you love thrifting, you'll definitely love the new Goodwill Outlet Store here in the Corridor!. According to Facebook, Goodwill of the Heartland has officially opened a Goodwill Outlet out near the Eastern Iowa Airport. The new store is located at 8200 6th Street SW, and it looks a bit different than your typical Goodwill store. The space is filled with big blue bins they refer to as "boats," and shoppers will be able to sift through them to locate items that they want to purchase. A Facebook comment from Goodwill of the Heartland says that the products available at the store are "a random assortment of incoming donations that haven't been processed, so there will be opportunities to score some real finds!"