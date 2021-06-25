Inside Out: Memories from Inside the Closet

The following is a guest blog post by Dr. Circe Olson Woessner, Director of the Museum of American Military Family and Learning Center in Tijeras, New Mexico. June is Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) Pride Month. This month-long celebration demonstrates how LGBTQ+ Americans have strengthened our country by using their talent and creativity to help create awareness and goodwill. For many LGBTQ+ veterans, following a call to serve meant keeping their private lives entirely private, for fear that exclusionary policies would hold them back or end their careers altogether. In honor of Pride Month, the Museum of the American Military Family & Learning Center (MAMF) shares about one of their exhibits, “Inside Out.”