Watch the only known footage of George Orwell right here.

By Katie Yee
Literary Hub
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is George Orwell’s birthday. To mark the occasion, I scoured the internet for rare photos or weird interviews or something fun. (Here’s his 1940 review of Mein Kampf, by the way.) Instead I found that there is only one paltry video of George Orwell in existence, which is disappointing, considering that he lived through the Golden Age of Cinema. It lasts for only a few seconds. The footage is from 1921, when George Orwell was just 18. It captures the annual Eton Wall Game, a tradition to celebrate St. Andrew’s Day. In the part of the video he’s in, though, he’s not even playing. He’s just walking across a field in his shorts and a long scarf, a peculiar combination.

lithub.com
