Watch the only known footage of George Orwell right here.
Today is George Orwell’s birthday. To mark the occasion, I scoured the internet for rare photos or weird interviews or something fun. (Here’s his 1940 review of Mein Kampf, by the way.) Instead I found that there is only one paltry video of George Orwell in existence, which is disappointing, considering that he lived through the Golden Age of Cinema. It lasts for only a few seconds. The footage is from 1921, when George Orwell was just 18. It captures the annual Eton Wall Game, a tradition to celebrate St. Andrew’s Day. In the part of the video he’s in, though, he’s not even playing. He’s just walking across a field in his shorts and a long scarf, a peculiar combination.lithub.com