Archer to Employ Aerion’s Talented Brigade

By Majid Niknam
airwaysmag.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI – More than 20 engineers from Aerion, the defunct supersonic aircraft developer, have migrated to California-based manufacturer Archer to help it meet its goal of bringing a four-passenger eVTOL aircraft to reality by 2024. Aerion went bankrupt on May 21 of this year after failing to secure the necessary...

airwaysmag.com
