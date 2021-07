Morocco has not yet responded with facts to what it considers an intolerable affront on the part of the Government of Spain: the hospitalization in Logroño of Brahim Ghali, leader of the Polisario Front, against whom, as reported by OKDIARIO, there is a complaint for rape. For now, Rabat has limited itself to qualifying as “serious” the support of the Social Communist Executive for one of Morocco’s main enemies, but the Spanish diplomatic service, which knows how our southern neighbors are spending them, has already warned the Minister González Laya that Morocco’s response will come in the form of a barrage of boats to the Spanish coast.