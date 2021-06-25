Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Richard Wright’s lost novel has just been optioned for seven figures.

By Dan Sheehan
Literary Hub
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Man Who Lived Underground, the recently-rediscovered Richard Wright novel which the famed author was unable to publish in his lifetime, has just been optioned by Paramount Studios in a seven-figure deal. An incendiary tale of race and police violence in America, The Man Who Lived Underground tells the story...

lithub.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Police Violence#Movies#Paramount Studios#Yale#Library Of America#Hbo
Related
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Endings That Change Everything: On Alice Munro’s Literary Innovations

Some endings of works of fiction provoke the reader to look back and see the story in quite a different light. The effect of these “endings that change everything,” as I’m calling them, is to radically enlarge a given story while at the same time resolving it. The ones I’ve read—and these are rare, to my experience—are master endings, deeply innovative, and, indeed, the two writers I’ll focus on, Anton Chekhov and Alice Munro, are prized for just these qualities: mastery and innovation.
MoviesLiterary Hub

Paulo Coelho’s The Alchemist will finally be made into a movie, courtesy Will Smith.

At long last, Paulo Coelho’s The Alchemist—international bestseller, Guinness World Record holder (for most translated work by a living author), inspirational parable, and um, favorite novel of everyone you know who doesn’t really read novels—is coming to the big screen. First published in Portuguese by Brazilian writer Paulo Coelho in...
Books & Literaturefemalefirst.co.uk

Seven tips for writing a timeslip novel by Clare Marchant

Author Clare Marchant writes a piece for Female First upon the release of her new novel The Queen's Spy. The term 'timeslip' applies to books where someone travels back in time, and also to those where the two timelines are separate but connected by a common theme, and this is the type I write. I love writing across two timelines, and if you fancy giving it a go, here are some helpful tips!
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

You Want Me to Read What?

Book Dreams is a podcast for everyone who loves books and misses English class. Co-hosted by Julie Sternberg and Eve Yohalem, Book Dreams releases new episodes every Thursday. Each episode explores book-related topics you can’t stop thinking about—whether you know it yet or not. Book Dreams co-hosts Eve and Julie...
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

13 books perfectly summed up with one-liners from Gilmore Girls

For the first time when it was still on air and never stopped watching it, then this list is for you. Personally, I probably think about the Gilmore girls an unhealthy number of times per day, and my obsession is only aided by following my like-minded fanatics on the Internet like @ggsnocontext, an Instagram account dedicated solely to providing daily screenshots from the series. We sure find each other, don’t we?
darkhorizons.com

Soderbergh To Produce “Vandal” Remake

Filmmaker Steven Soderbergh will executive produce a feature-length adaptation of Eddie Alcazar’s short film “The Vandal”. A blend of stop-motion animation and live-action, the story is set in a world akin to mid-20th century America. “Predator” and “No Sudden Move” star Bill Duke plays Harold, a man whose tormented search for peace from traumatic loss results in an unexpectedly destructive awakening after he undergoes a lobotomy.
Worldohmymag.co.uk

Rare photo of Princess Diana with long hair has just been released

Princess Diana may have passed away over two decades ago, but she continues to live in the hearts of millions all around the world. Yesterday marked her 60th birth anniversary and her sons took this occasion to unveil a statue created in her honour. And while everyone was busy admiring the magnificent monument, this childhood photo of the Princess that was uploaded on social media slipped unnoticed.
marketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix canceled the most watched series in the United States today

A crisis and a missed opportunity for Netflix? Manifest, the most viewed series on the platform in the United States, it was canceled by NBC after its third season and will have no new episodes. The news caused the disappointment of the millions of fans who are already calling for the streaming giant to take charge of the situation. What happened? Is its continuity possible?
MoviesPosted by
Primetimer

Lou Diamond Phillips: Prodigal Son marked the first time I asked to have my character changed to Filipino American

Phillips, whose mother is Filipino and father is Scots-Irish and Cherokee, is best known for playing Mexican American and Native American roles. But he's only played a character of Filipino descent once before starring on the recently canceled Fox drama Prodigal Son. "I absolutely asked," Phillips says in an interview with Esquire. "He was originally written as Gil Martinez, which was fairly down the middle (ethnically). I said, 'Can we do something to make him a little bit more unique? I’m Filipino; I very rarely have ever played Filipino.' Chris Fedak (the show’s co-creator) happened to have grown up with a bunch of Filipinos. I gave them a list of, I believe, five Spanish-infused names that I also know were widely used in the Philippines, and Arroyo I actually took from (former Philippines’) president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, who gave me a lovely presidential award back in 2004 for my work with the Filipino war veterans." Has it been frustrating for Phillips not to play Filipino roles? "No," he says. "Because in many instances, that’s a false flag. I grew up as an American kid. I grew up traveling around the world on Navy bases, spending most of my time in Navy schools with multiethnic classmates. It was never an issue for me. I was shocked by the racism that I experienced when I got to college." Phillips says that he sees it as being okay that he's played Mexican-American characters like Ritchie Valens in La Bamba. "I’m not Latinx, but (La Bamba director) Louis Valdez and I did a number of interviews recently because La Bamba was put back into the movie theaters 34 years later, and once again, he was justifying his casting of me," says Phillips. "He cast the actor he thought was best for the role, and some people go, well, he’s Filipino, he’s not Mexican-American. But those same people don’t go, Esai Morales is Puerto Rican, not Mexican-American. Elizabeth Peña was Cuban, not Mexican-American. So, where do you draw the line? I happen to agree that casting Caucasian people in what are supposed to be ethnic roles is not kosher, mostly because there is an authenticity issue. But also because it’s a matter of opportunity. You cannot compare the level of opportunity that we get, you know?"
ComicsAnime News Network

Seven Seas Entertainment Adds 7 New Manga, 2 Light Novels

Company will release The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent: The Other Saint, The Duke of Death and His Maid, 6 other titles in 2022. Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Friday that it has licensed seven new manga titles and two new light novels for release in 2022:. Title: The 100...
YogaPosted by
Amomama

Do You Remember Kyra from 'Reba?' – Scarlett Pomers Took a Break from Acting and Is Focusing on Music

Scarlett Pomers, who played young Kyra on "Reba," is now a beautiful 33-year-old who decided to hit pause on acting to focus on her music career. Scarlett Pomers played Kyra Hart on "Reba," the second child in the family in the popular sitcom. She was a huge part of the show from 2001-2007, after starring on "Star Trek: Voyager" from 1998 to 2001 as Naomi Wildman.
WorldAOL Corp

Caitlyn Loane, Rising Australian TikTok Star, Dead at 19

Family and friends of young Australian TikTok star Caitlyn Loane are in mourning over her untimely death at age 19. Caitlyn's father confirmed the news of his daughter's death in a statement to The Mercuryon Thursday. "She was a lovely, crazy young woman who was an invaluable member of our...
allthatsinteresting.com

Meet Mary Pearcey, The 19th-Century Murderess Who May Have Actually Been ‘Jack The Ripper’

Two years after Jack the Ripper murdered and mutilated five women in London, Mary Pearcey was found guilty of an eerily similar slaying. In 1888, the streets of London’s East End were stalked by a grisly killer known only as “Jack the Ripper.” Though that murderer was never caught, over 100 suspects were identified — including a murderess named Mary Pearcey.

Comments / 0

Community Policy