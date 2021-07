During one of the first days of spring, we were greeted by mild temperatures and passing storms. As the day wound down and the storms cleared out, I took to the sky to see what drama I could capture. Looking southeast across Pickerel Pond, and behind our house in Limerick, I was treated to this glorious scene before me! This magical scene went unnoticed by many from the ground. This is just one more reason why I have gravitated more toward aerial photography!