With the increase in outdoor temperatures also comes an increase in the possibility of heat stress — possibly even heat exhaustion or heatstroke — but there are some steps you can take to help beat the heat. “Now that we’re getting into summertime temperatures, and people are looking to stay active outdoors, there are a few basic signs and tips to help be aware of the risks for heat-related illness or hyperthermia,” said Mark Faries, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension state health specialist in the agency’s Family and Community Health Unit.