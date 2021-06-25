Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sulphur Springs, TX

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Perfect for Entertaining For Sale in Sulphur Springs || $249,500

Posted by 
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty
 15 days ago

Single Family Detached – 3 BR 2 Bath – NEW ROOF being installed! Lovely home offers Vaulted beamed ceiling with huge living areas perfect for entertaining or family gatherings. FP in living room is a focal point with oversized hearth for extra seating. Spacious Kitchen with NEW appliances and Updated granite countertops. Pretty wood look flooring. Freshly painted in neutral tones makes a blank canvas for your d cor. Large Primary BR with ensuite bathroom and a HUGE walk-in closet. Split BR plan. Sizable back yard with lots of grass space is perfect for play or garden. Storage building and nice 2 carport offers covered patio space. New water Heater. Secret storage room, plus utility room with pantry! 90 mi to DFW. 5 min to downtown!

frontporchnewstexas.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Sulphur Springs, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area. We aggregate content from the area to our website to get the news about our great community to more people. Our incredible 32,000+ social media followers are more than the combined followers of every radio station, newspaper, and other news websites in Hopkins County combined! We love our readers!

 http://frontporchnewstexas.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Sulphur Springs, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storage Room#Water Heater#Flooring#Utility Room
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Cumby, TXPosted by
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Manufactured Home on 25 Acres For Sale in Cumby || $387,500

Mobile/Manufactured Hm w Land – 25 acres in East Texas! Lovely, like new home is 3-2 with high end finish out. Textured walls, Granite counters, low E windows and walk-in shower are just some of the upgrades for this well thought out home. Situated overlooking a large pond with a wonderful mix of pasture and woods. Steel frame covered back deck to enjoy morning coffee. Kitchen is beautiful with oversized island and pantry with sliding barn door. Bright big picture windows. Split Bedrooms, Large Utility Room. Perfect for cattle, horses, gardening or hunting. Carport and storage container stay. Fiber Optic Internet. 75 mi to DFW, 20 mi to L-3 and 15 min to TAMU-C. Adjoining home on 15 acres also for sale, MLS 14614793.
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Carolyn McKinney Retiring from Southwest Dairy Museum, Inc.

Lifelong Sulphur Springs native, Carolyn McKinney, will be retiring from the Southwest Dairy Museum, Inc. after over 20+ years of dedicated service. Mrs. McKinney has held the position of Director of Administration for the past 15 years. Her varied roles with the organization have included managing the museum’s daily operations and maintenance, coordination of sponsorship activities including Special Olympics, Susan G. Komen, March of Dimes, and college athletic programs, and numerous other tasks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy