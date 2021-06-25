3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Perfect for Entertaining For Sale in Sulphur Springs || $249,500
Single Family Detached – 3 BR 2 Bath – NEW ROOF being installed! Lovely home offers Vaulted beamed ceiling with huge living areas perfect for entertaining or family gatherings. FP in living room is a focal point with oversized hearth for extra seating. Spacious Kitchen with NEW appliances and Updated granite countertops. Pretty wood look flooring. Freshly painted in neutral tones makes a blank canvas for your d cor. Large Primary BR with ensuite bathroom and a HUGE walk-in closet. Split BR plan. Sizable back yard with lots of grass space is perfect for play or garden. Storage building and nice 2 carport offers covered patio space. New water Heater. Secret storage room, plus utility room with pantry! 90 mi to DFW. 5 min to downtown!frontporchnewstexas.com