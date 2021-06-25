Cancel
BURBERRY | MENSWEAR SPRING/SUMMER 2022

By Joshen Mantai
flaunt.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the Burberry Spring/Summer 2022 menswear presentation, Riccardo Tisci combines the sentiments of freedom and togetherness. The collection’s name “Universal Passport” affirms the feelings of connectivity and exploration. The looks brim with youthful experimentation, expressed through faux piercing accessories and black leather halter neck vests, coats, and briefs. Tailoring and outerwear are feature sleeveless non-conforming silhouettes and abstract prints.

Riccardo Tisci
#Burberry#Menswear
