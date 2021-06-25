Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, MO

New media, old messages: Why anti-vaccine arguments haven’t changed in 100 years

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToronto, Ontario (CTV Network) — “Nature heals – not the doctors.” While this might sound like something shared on the internet by anti-vaccination supporters today, these words were actually printed in a 100-year-old pamphlet by the People’s Anti-Vaccination and Medical Freedom League of British Columbia. The league’s secretary treasurer and activist Ada Muir penned the pamphlet, writing in opposition of the mandatory vaccination of schoolchildren during a smallpox outbreak at the time. The league argued that every person has the right to bodily autonomy and therefore “to select their own system of healing.” “What fascinated me when I found this pamphlet and I’m reading through it, is how similar some of the arguments of the anti-vaccination movement in the 1920s were to the arguments of anti-vaxxers in the early 2020s,” said Forrest Pass, a curator for Library and Archives Canada, in a phone interview. He points to recurring themes such as a general mistrust of medical experts as well as concerns over alleged side effects. Muir described the smallpox vaccine as a cause of syphilis, for example, but this was based on inaccurate medical reports. The pamphlet also includes anecdotal evidence from one family who developed severe throat infections after being treated for diphtheria. These types of stories tend to be used because they help create a more personal narrative, said Pass. Putting a face to the argument creates an emotional connection that allows it to have a much greater impact. “It’s easy to understand a concrete anecdotal illustration of someone who appears to have suffered from a side effect,” said Pass. “It’s much harder to make a compelling case about statistical data.” But even with these tactics, the league’s attempt at encouraging anti-vaccination sentiment was not successful. Within just six months of the smallpox outbreak in 1920, more than 80 per cent of schoolchildren in B.C. had been vaccinated. By the following year, provincial public health officials reported a 75-per-cent decrease in the number of smallpox cases. Pass explains there was a clear correlation between vaccination and managing the outbreak. While anti-vaccination sentiment may not have picked up steam in this case, movements have been persistent ever since, including during the COVID-19 pandemic. Just last month, an anti-vaccine demonstration was held outside a pop-up COVID-19 clinic in Toronto’s Nathan Phillips Square, where three people were arrested. Another protest in Prince George, B.C. saw about 200 demonstrators rallying against vaccination, while the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia recently filed a court injunction calling for an end to anti-vaccine demonstrations in the province. A study conducted by Abacus Data in April discovered that out of almost 2,000 Canadian adults, 28 per cent displayed some level of hesitancy towards the COVID-19 vaccine, while eight per cent said they would never take the vaccine. “The anti-vaxxers have their moments when they come back into the public limelight,” Heather MacDougall, professor emerita at the University of Waterloo specializing in health-care history, said in a phone interview. “And clearly, they’re in one of those moments right now.” SAME MESSAGES, DIFFERENT METHODS Past or present, Pass notes that anti-vaccination supporters typically rely on different forms of media to spread their messages – he describes pamphlets as the Twitter accounts of the early 20th century, for example. Not only are both relatively cheap to produce, but there’s also little moderation in terms of what’s published. The Center for Countering Digital Hateis a non-profit organization studying the spread of COVID-19 misinformation online, with offices in London and Washington, D.C. According to its founder and CEO Imran Ahmed, anti-vaxxer groups are some of the most advanced users of social media and modern communication platforms today. A recent report by the CCDH found these groups have more than 60 million followers across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. “Social media has given these people an unprecedented megaphone to access billions of people and to benefit from algorithmic amplification – it’s kind of a dream come true,” said Ahmed in a phone interview. What makes today’s anti-vaccination movement especially unique is that supporters are easily able to make money from the content they share, said Ahmed. He points to social media users selling supplements they claim will protect against COVID-19, as well as access to websites and books with special knowledge on the virus. Ahmed’s organization estimates that the anti-vaxx industry could be worth up to $1.1 billion in annual revenue to social media platforms. “Social media has allowed the creation of a business model in which the undermining of faith in these vital therapies is actually monetizable,” he said. “This is the development of a new industry of people who have monetized vaccine hesitancy.” The spread of COVID-19 misinformation on social media continues to be a huge concern, explains Ahmed. An experiment conducted by the CCDH earlier this year revealed that out of more than 800 COVID-related social media posts reported for violating site policies around misinformation, just 12 per cent were marked with warnings or completely taken down. “If there are no consequences for the spread of misinformation that might kill people, then they’ll keep doing it,” said Ahmed. FIGHTING MISINFORMATION IN THE ERA OF COVID Combatting misinformation is tough but especially important during a pandemic, said MacDougall. Another strategy for protecting against COVID-19 misinformation is seeking out peer support. One resource she points to is I Boost Immunity, a non-profit health initiative created by the Public Health Association of British Columbia. The site combats vaccine misinformation by encouraging users to share their personal stories on getting immunized and why it’s important. “People listen to their family and friends,” she said. “Posting selfies after you’ve had your shot, or buttons or T-shirts, any visible symbols that show you support immunization, that influences people.” If you have questions, Pass suggests sticking with official health websites like the Public Health Agency of Canada, as well as this infographic on how to spot fake news regarding COVID-19 from the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions. He also recommends speaking to experts you trust and checking the credentials of anyone providing medical information. “There’s no new thing under the sun,” he said. “We have been through pandemics and we have, as a species, survived those pandemics, and part of the way we have done that is through science and through our own ingenuity.” “To see that those arguments were laughable in the 1920s, better equips us to combat them today.”

abc17news.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Imran Ahmed
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Media#Anti#Ctv Network#Abacus Data#Canadian#Ccdh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
Related
Home & GardenPosted by
Best Life

Never Skip a Shower After Going Here, CDC Warns

Everyone has their own shower routine and preferences. Some people insist on showering in the morning, while others prefer to get clean at night. Some think showering should be an everyday endeavor, while others say rinsing off a few times a week is good enough. But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), how necessary it is for you to shower and when may depend on what you were doing beforehand. More specifically, the agency warns that not taking a shower after going to one particular place may actually put your health at risk and leave you vulnerable to various diseases. Read on to find out when you should never, ever skip your shower.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Amazon calls influencer Ava Louise’s latest video a ‘hoax’ after she claims package contained used menstrual pads

Amazon has denied claims made by a popular social media influencer that one of her recent orders contained used menstrual pads. In footage posted to TikTok on Thursday, Ava Louise, who went viral last year after licking an airplane toilet seat, alleged that a package she received after ordering jewelry contained blood and several sanitary napkins.
U.S. Politicsdeseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals where the next COVID-19 spikes will come

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House medical adviser on the coronavirus, recently revealed where there will be spikes in the novel coronavirus. Fauci said the Southeast and the Midwest — which have lower vaccination rates — will be the most vulnerable to coronavirus variants, CNBC reports. These areas may need to add restrictions to combat the variants.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This After Your First Shot, You're at Risk for the Delta Variant

We have highly effective COVID-19 vaccines to thank for bringing infections down to their lowest levels since the pandemic began. Now, the highly contagious Delta variant is posing a new threat as it spreads as the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., leading health officials to urge those who are unvaccinated to get their shots as soon a possible. But a new study is warning that if you did this one thing after getting your first shot of the COVID vaccine, you could be at serious risk for catching the Delta variant. Read on to see what the latest research has found.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Can't Go to This State Without Quarantining

The vast majority of U.S. states have dropped quarantine and testing requirements for entry, but for some interstate travel, you would benefit from carrying your vaccination card with you. If you're looking to visit the country's most tropical destination, you may be forced to quarantine if you're not vaccinated. Hawaii is now requiring tourists to either show proof of vaccination against COVID, quarantine, or get tested according to the state's specific protocol if they want to travel there.
Lifestylenewsbrig.com

Body modification fanatic cuts off finger in extreme change

For this Brazilian body modification enthusiast, the fewer limbs the better. Michel Faro do Prado just chopped off one of his ring fingers, revealing it in a gruesome photo of his father holding the missing digit. Known as Diabao Praddo on social media, and sometimes even called the “human Satan,”...
Public HealthPosted by
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Local health experts recommend masks for unvaccinated individuals

With the Delta variant becoming more widespread around the world and in the U.S., many people are beginning to wonder if they should start wearing a mask again. Dr. Liam Sullivan, an infectious disease doctor at Spectrum Health, says there’s still some things we don’t know about the Delta variant. But for those who have not been vaccinated, like children under the age of 12, it wouldn’t hurt to take safety measures.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Republicans tell Olympic athletes protesting flag at Tokyo games: ‘No kind of demonstration is permitted’

Just under 40 Republican lawmakers have written to the US Olympic Committee to express concerns about the possibility of American athletes staging political protests at the Summer Games in Tokyo.The representatives urged the USOC to remind competitors to obey Rule 50 of the International Olympic Committee charter which bans political expression by athletes during the games.Fox News reports that the letter to US Olympic and Paralympic Committee Chair Susanne Lyons and CEO Sarah Hirshland was signed by 39 members of Congress and specifically singled out hammer thrower Gwen Berry, who turned away during the national anthem at trials in...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The latest Pfizer statement has me on the edge

David M. Perry is a journalist and historian and co-author of "The Bright Ages: A New History of Medieval Europe." He is a senior academic adviser in the history department of the University of Minnesota. Follow him on Twitter. The views expressed here are those of the author. View more opinion articles on CNN.
Medical Sciencestudyfinds.org

COVID-19 cure already discovered? Ivermectin ‘can end this pandemic’

WASHINGTON — A COVID-19 treatment capable of ending the pandemic once and for all may already be available for use. A team of researchers, including three U.S. government senior scientists, are calling for governments around the world to start treating coronavirus patients with ivermectin. Their findings reveal the drug not only prevents people from contracting COVID, but also defeats the virus and saves lives.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump family drama: 45 facing criminal probe as Ivanka dodges Cohen

Citizen Donald Trump announced what he calls a class action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter, and Google, alleging he has been "wrongfully censored." While legal experts don't think the suit will hold up, Trump is already fundraising off of the lawsuit. Dr. Jason Johnson is joined by NYU law professor Melissa Murray and The Nation's Joan Walsh to discuss why the suit is likely just for show and the latest in the Trump Organization criminal probe.
Public HealthCNET

Wear a mask if you're vaccinated? Why the WHO and CDC don't have the same guidance

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Should masks be tossed for those who are vaccinated against COVID? It depends who you ask. In the case of the World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are entirely different recommendations for masks for vaccinated individuals for entirely different reasons. The dispute also comes down to legal liability or politics.
Industrykentlive.news

New rare side effect added to official list for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

A new side effect has been listed for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines by a top UK medicines watchdog. Heart inflammation has been linked to the two jabs, as several cases have been reported. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has updated its safety information for both jabs...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

Family of biracial girl, 7, whose hair was cut by white school librarian reveals she previously tried to straighten their daughter's hair as they slam probe that found incident that sparked outrage wasn't motivated by race

A white Michigan school librarian, who sparked outrage after cutting a biracial first grade girl's long, curly hair in March, wasn't motivated by race, a third-party investigation concluded. But an advocate for seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer's family told DailyMail.com that the probe isn't 'credible' because no one reached out to the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy