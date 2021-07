We want to express our sympathy to the family of Billy Crowson. He passed away on Sunday, June 20th, with the funeral being held at the First United Methodist Church in Sulphur Springs on Friday, June 24th at 9:00 a.m., under the direction of Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home, and burial in the Tira Cemetery. Please be in prayer for his wife, Nell, and all of his family.