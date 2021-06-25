Here's how many steps there are in a mile

After a long hard 2020, we are all ready to get back to the beach and enjoy this summer of 2021. While it is exciting to finally be able to go out and be social, many of us are all too familiar with the “quarantine weight” that has been added to our bodies, and some of us are having a hard time getting it off. We are all about body positivity and there is no body type that is better than the other, but body sculpting treatments, like CoolSculpting and Brazilian butt lift are seeming to become more and more popular. What is it about these treatments that are appealing? How much is CoolSculpting and what kinds of other body sculpting treatments are out there?