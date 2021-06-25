THIS AND THAT: What was that about horses and MoonPies?

My favorite Southern author is the late Pat Conroy. He penned such notable works as “The Great Santini,” “The Lords of Discipline” and “The Prince of Tides” with many of his stories taking place in the Lowcountry of South Carolina. His literary images are so clear you can feel the pluff mud between your toes, smell the salt-laden breeze, hear the cries of gulls along the shore, see multi-colored sunrises and taste the delectable bounty of the Atlantic in his fascinating stories.