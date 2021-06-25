What to stream this weekend: 'Mysterious Benedict Society,' Daytime Emmys

"The Mysterious Benedict Society" star Tony Hale arrives for the 92nd annual Academy Awards in February 2020. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 25 (UPI) -- Tony Hale stars in Disney's television adaptation of The Mysterious Benedict Society, Sheryl Underwood is hosting the 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on CBS and Taraji P. Henson is hosting the 2021 BET Awards this weekend.

In addition, Liam Neeson stars in Netflix's The Ice Road, Central Park returns for a second season on Apple TV+ and Ilana Glazer stars in Hulu's False Positive.

Here's a rundown on some of the films and television shows that are set to be released this weekend.

Films

The Ice Road -- Netflix

Liam Neeson and Laurence Fishburne are ice road truckers trying to save a group of miners trapped inside a collapsed diamond mine in The Ice Road, which comes to Netflix on Friday. The duo are in a race against time against dangerous roads that are starting to thaw. Jonathan Hensleigh directs.

'False Positive' -- Hulu

Ilana Glazer and Justin Theroux are having issues with starting a family until she meets a fertility specialist played by Pierce Brosnan in False Positive, which premieres Friday on Hulu. Glazer gets pregnant but begins noticing strange occurrences as she starts to discover the sinister truth behind Brosnan. John Lee directs and wrote the script with Glazer.

'Who Are You, Charlie Brown? -- Apple TV+

Apple TV+ explores the life and legacy of Peanuts creator Charles M. Schulz in this documentary, which arrives Friday on the streaming service. The documentary is narrated by Lupita Nyong'o and uses new Charlie Brown animation produced by Wellbrain Studios. Michael Bonfiglio directs.

TV

'The Mysterious Benedict Society' -- Disney+

Tony Hale recruits four gifted orphans to help him save the world from his evil twin brother in The Mysterious Benedict Society, which comes to Disney+ on Friday. The show is based on the best-selling book series by Trenton Lee Stewart. Kristen Schaal, Mystic Inscho, Seth Carr, Emmy DeOliveira and Marta Kessler also star.

'Sex/Life' -- Netflix

Sarah Shahi is a married mother of two who wants to return to the sexually-active days of her past in Sex/Life, which premieres Friday on Netflix. Shahi encounters a former lover who starts to affect her marriage. Mike Vogel, Adam Demos and Margaret Odette star.

'Central Park' Season 2 -- Apple TV+

Animated musical comedy series Central Park returns for a second season, which arrives Friday on Apple TV+. The series follows the Tillerman family as they live and care for the world's most famous park. Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs and Stanley Tucci provide voices.

Daytime Emmy Awards -- CBS, Paramount+

Sheryl Underwood is hosting the 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards, which airs Friday at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS and Paramount+. The late Alex Trebek is nominated for Outstanding Game Show Host for Jeopardy! and Drew Barrymore is nominated for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host for The Drew Barrymore Show.

BET Awards 2021 -- BET, BET HER, Logo, MTV, MTV2, TV Land, VH1

Taraji P. Henson hosts the 2021 BET Awards, which will be simulcast across BET, BET Her, Logo, MTV, MTV2, TV Land and VH1 Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT. Queen Latifah will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award and the late DMX will also be honored. Megan Thee Stallion, Andra Day, DJ Khaled, H.E.R., Kirk Franklin, Lil Baby and Lil Nas X are performing.

'Batwoman' Season 2 finale -- The CW

Batwoman Season 2 comes to a close Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW. Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) needs to stop the villainous Black Mask and save Kate Kane (Wallis Day). Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson) will also be introduced as Batwing.

Streaming

'This is Me: Pride Celebration Spectacular' -- Disney+ YouTube page, Disney+ Facebook page

Nina West is hosting this virtual concert celebrating Pride Month, which airs Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on Disney+'s YouTube and Facebook pages. Alex Newell, DCappella, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Hayley Kiyoko, Jackie Cox, Jesse James Keitel, Kermit the Frog, Michael James Scott and Todrick Hall are performing.