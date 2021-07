One of the top prospects nationally for the class of 2023 hails from Indiana, and he is still considering two programs out of the B1G. The player is Drayk Bowen, a five-star linebacker out of Merrillville, Indiana. Listed at 6-foot-2 and 215 lbs., the 247 Sports Composite Rankings have Bowen as the top linebacker nationally, the top player out of Indiana, and the No. 25 overall prospect in the country for 2023.