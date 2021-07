The Seattle Kraken named Dave Hakstol as their first-ever head coach on Thursday, an announcement that surprised many in the hockey world after the team chose to pass up on more well-known, reputable candidates such as Bruce Boudreau and Rick Tocchet. The hiring creates an interesting potential scenario as Washington Capitals forward and Washington state native T.J. Oshie could possibly be available to the Kraken at the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft. Now 34 years old with four years remaining on his contract at a $5.75 million cap hit, Oshie played under Hakstol at the University of North Dakota from 2005 to 2008, making him an even more appealing option for Seattle if he is exposed by the Capitals next month.