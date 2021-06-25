Backyard Poultry Cause of Salmonella Outbreak Linked to 100+ Hospitalizations, Death: CDC

A kind of worst nightmare seems to be happening before our eyes: Just when COVID-19 was at bay, with cases down 90%, it's resurging, due to a Delta variant and not enough Americans getting the vaccine. Cases, believe it or not, are up. In response, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), spoke at today's White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing and issued a few key points that might shake you but need to be heard. Read on for her essential advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.