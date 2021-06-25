Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Backyard Poultry Cause of Salmonella Outbreak Linked to 100+ Hospitalizations, Death: CDC

By NBC New York
NBC New York
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn outbreak of Salmonella linked to backyard poultry has spread throughout 46 states and is being blamed for infecting nearly 500 people and causing one death in Indiana, the CDC announced this week. The federal agency issued another alert this week after 300 new cases were reported since the CDC's...

www.nbcnewyork.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Poultry#Salmonella Outbreak#On Children#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Public Health
Related
Albert Lea, MNPosted by
WJON

Officials Investigating Legionnaires’ Cases Linked to Hotel

ALBERT LEA -- Cases of Legionnaires’ disease associated with an Albert Lea hotel are prompting state health officials to warn anyone who stayed at the hotel in late June to seek medical care if they are ill. Minnesota Department of Health investigators have identified two laboratory-confirmed cases so far among...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

CDC Just Warned of COVID "Outbreaks" Here

A kind of worst nightmare seems to be happening before our eyes: Just when COVID-19 was at bay, with cases down 90%, it's resurging, due to a Delta variant and not enough Americans getting the vaccine. Cases, believe it or not, are up. In response, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), spoke at today's White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing and issued a few key points that might shake you but need to be heard. Read on for her essential advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Health Serviceshealio.com

23% of COVID-19 deaths at US hospitals linked to surging caseloads

Nearly one in four deaths among inpatients with COVID-19 may be attributed to hospital strains caused by surging caseloads, according to a recent study in Annals of Internal Medicine. “Several U.S. hospitals experienced major surges in their COVID-19 caseload during this pandemic,” Sameer S. Kadri, MD, MS, head of epidemiology...
Carlsbad, CAcontagionlive.com

Multistate Salmonella Outbreak Declared Over

CDC says infections linked to the consumption of Jule’s Cashew Brie, a vegan, or plant-based cheese alternative, was linked to the cashews used in the ingredients. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced a Salmonella outbreak is over. The declaration, made yesterday, was part of an ongoing investigation that stemmed from a voluntary recall of Jule’s Foods products made in April by Jule’s Foods of Carlsbad, California.
Public Healthfoodsafetynews.com

Salmonella sickens six in Spain; outbreaks decline in Andalucía

Public health officials in a Spanish region have reported six confirmed Salmonella infections. Surveys and epidemiological work by Castilla y León Public Health have shown the outbreak could have been caused by the consumption of tortillas in two establishments in Soria. A Spanish tortilla also called a Spanish omelet can contain herbs, spices, potatoes, and eggs.
Food SafetyUS News and World Report

Listeria Outbreak Linked to Precooked Chicken: CDC

TUESDAY, July 6, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- One death has been reported in a listeria outbreak that appears to be linked to precooked chicken served in health care facilities, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. Three people in Texas and Delaware became sick after they ate foods...
AgricultureThe Poultry Site

Netherlands reports outbreak of H5N8 bird flu at a poultry farm

Wageningen Bioveterinary Research (WBVR) has confirmed yet another introduction of bird flu in Dutch poultry. It concerns highly pathogenic H5N8 avian influenza at a bird pasture with poultry and water fowl in Vleuten. To prevent the virus from spreading, the 56 infected animals in the pasture were culled by the...
Missouri Statemymoinfo.com

Coronavirus Outbreak in Southeast Missouri Nursing Home Causes One Death

(Advance) Health officials in southeast Missouri’s Stoddard County say a COVID-19 outbreak at an Advance nursing home has caused the death of one resident. They say most of the positive cases are in those who have been vaccinated and samples are on their way to a state lab to determine which variants of the virus are responsible for this outbreak.
Public Healthfoodsafetynews.com

Hundreds, mainly children, sick in large Salmonella outbreak

Almost 450 people have fallen ill in Finland with salad from Sweden suspected to be the source of infection. Officials in the city of Jyväskylä are investigating Salmonella cases and absence of children and staff at preschools and private day care centers who reported symptoms of infection, with the help of the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL). In total, 377 children and 65 adults have been affected.
Food SafetyWMUR.com

Frozen shrimp products recalled after salmonella outbreak

Several frozen shrimp products have been recalled after six people in two states were sickened in a salmonella outbreak. Avanti Frozen Food has recalled several frozen shrimp products after the salmonella outbreak. The products were sold under several brand names including 365, Censea, Chicken of the Sea, Hannaford, Honest Catch...
Food Safetynewfoodmagazine.com

Salmonella and Cyclospora causes recalls in US and Canada

This week’s recall roundup features several pathogenic contaminations, including alerts over Salmonella and Cyclospora in blueberry and frozen shrimp products. Food manufacturer Dole has recalled several packs of its Dole brand Fresh Blueberries due to a possible contamination with the Cyclospora parasite in the US and Canada. Cyclospora can cause severe abdominal pain, diarrhoea, nausea and vomiting, body aches and fatigue – though the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says most people respond quickly to treatment with antibiotics. The affected products were distributed in Illinois, Maine, New York, and Wisconsin in the US, as well as the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, though the Canadian Food Inspection Agency says they could have also been distributed across Canada. For more information, visit the FDA and CFIA websites.

Comments / 1

Community Policy