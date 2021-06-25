Backyard Poultry Cause of Salmonella Outbreak Linked to 100+ Hospitalizations, Death: CDC

This week’s recall roundup features several pathogenic contaminations, including alerts over Salmonella and Cyclospora in blueberry and frozen shrimp products. Food manufacturer Dole has recalled several packs of its Dole brand Fresh Blueberries due to a possible contamination with the Cyclospora parasite in the US and Canada. Cyclospora can cause severe abdominal pain, diarrhoea, nausea and vomiting, body aches and fatigue – though the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says most people respond quickly to treatment with antibiotics. The affected products were distributed in Illinois, Maine, New York, and Wisconsin in the US, as well as the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, though the Canadian Food Inspection Agency says they could have also been distributed across Canada. For more information, visit the FDA and CFIA websites.