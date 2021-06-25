Cancel
Mister Car Wash valued at $5.6 bln, opens up 26% in NYSE debut

June 25 (Reuters) - Mister Car Wash Inc was valued at $5.6 billion in its New York Stock Exchange debut on Friday after shares of the Tucson, Arizona-based company opened 26% above their offer price.

The company’s stock opened at $18.9 per share, up from its initial public offering (IPO) price of $15 per share.

