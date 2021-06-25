Cancel
Betterment For Advisors Introduces RIA Tech Starter Pack

By Samuel Steinberger
Cover picture for the articleBetterment for Advisors is endorsing a RIA-starter tech stack that includes CRM, financial planning and compliance capabilities. CRM provider Wealthbox, financial planning software developer RightCapital and compliance service RIA in a Box have all been added to Betterment for Advisors’ new RIA Tech Suite, according to an announcement. The collection of popular tech firms is best suited to the “early days” of a RIA’s business, said a company spokesperson.

