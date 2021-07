DC Comics has sent out a preview of next week's issue of The Conjuring: The Lover #2. The first issue was released last month ahead of the release of the latest film in the franchise; The Devil Made Me Do It. That first issue was a bit uneven, with the front story being a bit too surface level and not really doing a good job getting to what we can expect from the rest of the series. The back-up by Scott Snyder, however, was great. Check out four pages from the issue below.