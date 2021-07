Italy meet Austria in the last 16 of Euro 2020 tonight in the first game of the knockout stages and the winner will play either Belgium or Portugal in next weekend’s quarter-finals. The Italians cruised through to the knockout stages with three wins out of three, beating Turkey, Switzerland and Wales without conceding a goal. Austria had a fairly smooth passage too with two wins qualifying second behind Netherlands in Group C. Austria captain David Alaba said: “It’s a dream come true for each and every one of us, playing at Wembley against Italy in the round of 16...