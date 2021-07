After the recent events the past weekend with David DeCastro’s unexpected release and the subsequent signing of FA G Trai Turner to seemingly fill his role at RG for the 2021 season, the assumption around the league that the Steelers are experiencing an end of an era of stellar offensive line play up front, having lost long-time starters Alejandro Villanueva, Ramon Foster, Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro, and Marcus Gilbert all in the past two years. While I am in complete agreement that the offensive line will be in a total transition in 2021 as well as in the near future, I have to disagree to a point to think that the sky is falling on Pittsburgh’s hopes of making a playoff run with the current players they have in the OL room.