The question seemed innocent enough, but Mark Cavendish’s response said it all about what he was feeling. He had just spent the day in the breakaway at the 2020 Gent-Wevelgem, rescheduled to October because of the pandemic. Gent, the so-called sprinter’s classic, was not among Cav’s remarkable list of wins, and joining the breakaway, which was eventually caught, was a surprise to many. Cav finished in 74th place, well behind winner Mads Pedersen, and he seemed to fold in on himself with exhaustion.