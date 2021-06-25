Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Yankees Close To Getting Reinforcements In Their Bullpen

By Pat Ragazzo
Posted by 
InsideThePinstripes
InsideThePinstripes
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3su28f_0afDkynd00

The New York Yankees are close to getting some important reinforcements back in their bullpen.

Sidearmer Darren O’Day (right rotator cuff strain) and lefty Justin Wilson (hamstring strain) are progressing towards a return after beginning rehab assignments in Triple- A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday night.

In his first rehab outing, O’Day tossed a scoreless inning, while picking up two strikeouts and allowing a hit. Wilson also threw a shutout frame with a walk and a strikeout.

"Everything went well the other night for both of them,” said manager Aaron Boone ahead of the Yankees’ 8-1 win over the Royals on Thursday afternoon. “They're pitching tonight, and we'll see where we go from there."

On Thursday night, O’Day went out and replicated the exact same line with another scoreless inning, allowing one hit to go along with two strikeouts. However, Wilson did not throw in this game.

Although Wilson is on his second IL stint of the season, O’Day is the arm who will likely require additional rehab games after missing two months with his right rotator cuff strain.

O’Day has only pitched nine innings for the Yankees this year, posting a 3.00 ERA with nine strikeouts. As for Wilson, his 2021 campaign has been a struggle with a 6.08 ERA and 1.43 WHIP in 13.1 innings. Prior to hitting the IL for the second time this season, Wilson had an 8.59 ERA in the month of May.

Now, both pitchers should finally be back in the Bronx in the next week-or-so, providing a boost to an already strong Yankees’ bullpen.

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
InsideThePinstripes

InsideThePinstripes

New York City, NY
113
Followers
321
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideThePinstripes is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the New York Yankees

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Darren O'day
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Yankees#Royals#Era#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBSportsGrid

Miguel Andujar and Jonathan Loaisiga placed on the injured list by the Yankees

The Yankees placed Miguel Andujar and Jonathan Loaisiga on the injured list Saturday, New York Yankees official Twitter account reports. Andujar has been dealing with a left wrist sprain. His placement is retroactive to July 7, so he could return as soon as the first weekend after the All-Star break if he has healed. Loaisiga was placed on the COVID-IL, but it was unknown if he tested positive for the virus or was just deemed a close contact. In what may be a coincidence, the Yankees are playing the Astros, and Carlos Correa was placed on the same list Friday.
MLBNew York Post

Gerrit Cole pounded as Yankees get swept by Red Sox in ‘brutal’ loss

BOSTON — The Yankees came to Boston expecting to make themselves a threat in the AL East. Or, as Aaron Boone called it, “that’s a serious punch in the mouth.”. It was finished off with a 9-2 rout, as Gerrit Cole got knocked around for four runs in the first inning in his worst outing of the season.
MLBABC6.com

Red Sox Ambush Gerrit Cole, Get Second Sweep of Yankees This Season

Kiké Hernández and Rafael Devers homered in the first inning as the Boston Red Sox hammered Gerrit Cole, routing the New York Yankees 9-2 to complete a second straight sweep of their longtime rivals. J.D. Martinez and Christian Vázquez also homered for the Red Sox. Boston outscored the Yankees 18-7 in the three-game series at Fenway Park, improving to 6-0 against them this year and improving to a season-best 16 games above .500. Eduardo Rodriguez (6-4) was solid in earning his first win in nine starts. Cole allowed six runs and three homers in five innings. Cole’s spin rates have slipped in recent starts, adding to speculation he’s had trouble adjusting to MLB’s recent crackdown on pitchers using substances to get traction on balls.
MLBnewsbrig.com

Yankees can’t afford to get swept by Red Sox again

BOSTON — Does the fate of the Yankees’ season rest upon Sunday’s series finale against the Red Sox, with $301.3-million man Gerrit Cole facing a hostile Fenway Park crowd for the first time while wearing “NEW YORK” road grays?. I think that’s a stretch. Yet this attempt to prevent a...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees’ upcoming roster moves will strengthen bullpen

The Yankees are hopeful that their bullpen soon will be whole for the first time all season. By Tuesday, right-hander Darren O’Day and lefty Justin Wilson are expected to be off injured list, and lefty setup reliever Zack Britton may also return by next week as long as the MRI on his left hamstring comes back clean.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees 2, Red Sox 9: Yanks stomped out, get swept

On a sunny Sunday ripe for baseball, the Yankees entered the afternoon with an opportunity to earn a game back against their rivals with their ace on the mound. Entering the game, they’d dropped five straight to their rivals, trailing them by 5.5 games for the Wild Card’s first seed. With a win, they’d avoid the sweep, and regain some momentum they’d built up after winning each of their previous three series against Toronto, Oakland, and Kansas City.
MLBBirmingham Star

Yankees look to get back on track vs. Mets

The New York Yankees are coming off their worst loss of an inconstant season, and rain interfered with their initial attempt at rebounding from it. The Yankees bounce-back attempt will not begin until Saturday afternoon when they host the New York Mets in the opener of the Subway Series. The...
Little Falls, NJKABC

Yankees Legend Yogi Berra Getting New Forever Stamp

(Little Falls, NJ) — New York Yankees legend Yogi Berra is going to be on a new forever stamp which comes out next week. The U.S. Postal Service is honoring Berra with a commemorative stamp that will be unveiled June 24th at the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center in New Jersey. The National Baseball Hall of Famer won a record ten World Series with the Yankees. Berra was from St. Louis, but raised his family in Montclair, New Jersey.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

New York Yankees get one big hit in Boston

The New York Yankees offense once again sputtered when faced with a somewhat decent pitching staff. They managed just seven runs over their three games against the Red Sox, getting swept as their issues continued to be pushed to the forefront. It has to be maddening for the fanbase to watch this team with obvious holes and a relatively lackadaisical attitude.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees’ Chris Gittens gets major props for work at Triple-A Scranton

Chris Gittens is doing everything he can to get back to the big leagues. The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders announced Monday Gittens is the Triple-A East’s Player of the Week. According to the RailRiders, Gittens led all qualified players with a .526 batting average last week. After being optioned by the Yankees...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

New York Yankees: Gerrit Cole gets in sticky situation

Gerrit Cole has become one of the poster children for Major League Baseball’s crackdown on foreign substances for pitchers. The New York Yankees‘ ace had seen his spin rate drastically improve during his time with the Astros, with allegations that he was using foreign substances beginning almost immediately. Those whispers...
MLBarcamax.com

Yankees, Gerrit Cole get blown out of Fenway Park by Red Sox

BOSTON — Gerrit Cole squatted behind the mound. The Yankees ace had just given up a three-run bomb to Rafael Devers. It was the second he had given up Sunday and there was just one out in the first inning. Even Cole could not figure a way out of this nightmare roller coaster ride the Yankees have been on.
MLBPosted by
9&10 News

70-Year-Old Woman Gets Chance to Be Yankees’ Bat Girl

70-year-old Gwen Goldman got to be the bat girl for the New York Yankees on Monday night. It had been 60 years since she was turned down for the position because of her gender. Goldman was rejected by the general manager at the time back in 1961. The team’s current...
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Zack Britton: Tosses bullpen session

Britton (hamstring) threw a bullpen session Saturday, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports. The bullpen was Britton's first since he went on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring strain June 26. Manager Aaron Boone indicated Sunday that the left-hander will likely throw another bullpen Tuesday before the team decides how to proceed, per Justin Shackil of Sirius XM. Injuries have limited Britton to only five appearances this season.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox: Adam Ottavino gets his revenge in “awkward” battle with Yankees

Adam Ottavino closed out a Red Sox victory over the Yankees. Facing your former team that traded you away must feel similar to running into an ex. It’s uncomfortable but there’s a certain satisfaction to be gained when you can walk away with the feeling that your’e in a better place than you were when you were with them. Adam Ottavino certainly landed in a better place when he was dealt to the Boston Red Sox but there’s still some lingering awkwardness when he crosses paths with the team that dumped him.

Comments / 1

Community Policy